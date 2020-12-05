Bryan Adams blames cancelled London shows on 'bat-eating greedy bastards'

Singer Bryan Adams performs on stage at the 2016 Juno Awards in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 3, 2016.
Bryan Adams has blamed his cancelled London shows on people who eat bats.

The 60-year-old musician was due to kick off a three-night tenancy at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday (May 11) but they were axed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Bryan took to Instagram to lash out at those he believes are to blame.

He fumed: "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f***ing bat-eating, wet-market animal selling, virus-making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.

"My message to them other than 'thanks a f***ing lot' is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It's been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I'll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan (sic)."

Bryan was due to play three different albums - 1983's Cuts Like A Knife, 1987's Into The Fire, and 1991's Waking Up The Neighbours', which featured his biggest-selling single of all time, (Everything I Do) I Do It for You - across three nights at the iconic London venue, before his gigs were axed.

The Canadian singer/songwriter also planned to belt out some of his greatest hits, which include Summer of '69, Heaven and When You're Gone.

