Bryan Adams blames cancelled London shows on 'bat-eating greedy bastards'

Bryan Adams has blamed his cancelled London shows on people who eat bats.

The 60-year-old musician was due to kick off a three-night tenancy at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday (May 11) but they were axed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Bryan took to Instagram to lash out at those he believes are to blame.

He fumed: "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f***ing bat-eating, wet-market animal selling, virus-making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.

"My message to them other than 'thanks a f***ing lot' is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It's been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I'll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan (sic)."

Bryan was due to play three different albums - 1983's Cuts Like A Knife, 1987's Into The Fire, and 1991's Waking Up The Neighbours', which featured his biggest-selling single of all time, (Everything I Do) I Do It for You - across three nights at the iconic London venue, before his gigs were axed.

The Canadian singer/songwriter also planned to belt out some of his greatest hits, which include Summer of '69, Heaven and When You're Gone.

