BTS announce return to music after short 'period of rest'

South Korean boy band BTS poses in the press room with their awards during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

The K-pop superstar group, which is comprised of J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jin and V, is reportedly back to work after having announced an extended break in August.

At the time, their management group Big Hit Entertainment claimed that this break will give them a chance to "enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly."

"This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators," Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.

Now, according to AllKPop.com, BTS headed to Seoul's Incheon International Airport on September 16 to continue their overseas promotional schedules.

The group is set to continue their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour in Saudi Arabia on October 11, followed shortly after by shows in their native Seoul on October 26 and 27.

BTS unveiled their third Korean studio effort, Love Yourself: Tear, on May 2018. It debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the first K-pop record to lead the US album chart.

This past June, the boy band returned with the compilation BTS World: Original Soundtrack, which accompanied the release of their Netmarble mobile game "BTS World".

Last August, singer Jungbook unveiled a snippet of a new English-language song to celebrate his 22nd birthday, without revealing when it will be officially released.

"When I see you smile on the screen, you're good at everything, you're just perfect/ Feels like I've never been you," he sings in the teaser.

More about
K-pop BTS

TRENDING

Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 &amp; MBK
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 & MBK
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Senior manager lost $1 million in &#039;inheritance money&#039; scam
Senior manager lost $1 million in 'inheritance money' scam
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can &#039;matchmake&#039; you with a stranger
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can 'matchmake' you with a stranger
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan

LIFESTYLE

Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him

SERVICES