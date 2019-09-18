BTS announce return to music after short 'period of rest'

The K-pop superstar group, which is comprised of J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jin and V, is reportedly back to work after having announced an extended break in August.

At the time, their management group Big Hit Entertainment claimed that this break will give them a chance to "enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly."

"This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators," Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.

Now, according to AllKPop.com, BTS headed to Seoul's Incheon International Airport on September 16 to continue their overseas promotional schedules.