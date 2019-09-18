BTS announce return to music after short 'period of rest'

The K-pop superstar group, which is comprised of J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jin and V, is reportedly back to work after having announced an extended break in August.
At the time, their management group Big Hit Entertainment claimed that this break will give them a chance to "enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly."
"This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators," Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.
Now, according to AllKPop.com, BTS headed to Seoul's Incheon International Airport on September 16 to continue their overseas promotional schedules.
The group is set to continue their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour in Saudi Arabia on October 11, followed shortly after by shows in their native Seoul on October 26 and 27. BTS unveiled their third Korean studio effort, Love Yourself: Tear, on May 2018. It debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the first K-pop record to lead the US album chart. This past June, the boy band returned with the compilation BTS World: Original Soundtrack, which accompanied the release of their Netmarble mobile game "BTS World". Last August, singer Jungbook unveiled a snippet of a new English-language song to celebrate his 22nd birthday, without revealing when it will be officially released. "When I see you smile on the screen, you're good at everything, you're just perfect/ Feels like I've never been you," he sings in the teaser.
