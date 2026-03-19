BTS to appear in back-to-back episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS will appear on back-to-back episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week.

The K-pop superstars — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — will feature on the NBC show on both Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, in their first US late-night TV appearance since completing their mandatory military service in South Korea.

The Butter hitmakers will sit down for a studio interview with Fallon and perform two songs — the interview and first track will air next Wednesday with the second song being broadcast the following day.

BTS' appearance on the show follows on from the release of their long-awaited new album Arirang on March 20 and the global live performance BTS: The Comeback Live/Arirang — which will stream live from Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on Netflix from March 21.

This will be followed by the feature documentary BTS: The Return, which will premiere on the streamer on March 27.

BTS last performed on The Tonight Show as part of their takeover back in 2021, which featured performances of the tracks Butter and Permission to Dance and amassed almost 120 million digital views.

Although the band members have each appeared on the programme individually since, next week's episodes mark the septet's return to the show together.

BTS' homecoming concert is expected to bring Seoul to a standstill this weekend, with the city confirming that around 3,400 safety personnel will be deployed for the performance.

Officials expect roughly 260,000 people to descend on the area for the group's first show together in nearly four years, prompting one of the largest crowd‑control operations the South Korean capital has ever staged.

The plans, reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, were finalised during a high‑level safety meeting led by Seoul Mayor Oh Se‑hoon, who urged agencies to prepare for an event of "unprecedented scale".

Police will begin patrolling the square and surrounding streets the day before the concert to prevent overnight camping and keep illegal vendors from blocking key routes.

Fire and disaster teams will position 99 fire trucks and 765 personnel across three major zones around the venue to respond instantly to any emergency.

Transport restrictions will be extensive.

Entrances at Gwanghwamun, City Hall and Gyeongbokgung subway stations will be closed, with trains passing through without stopping for most of the afternoon and evening.

Bus routes through the area will be diverted, and 12 additional subway services will run later at night to help disperse the post‑concert crowds.

With tens of thousands of international fans expected, the city is expanding its multilingual support.

Emergency alerts and transport updates will be issued in Korean and English, while digital guides and real‑time maps — available in up to four languages — will help visitors navigate the area, locate toilets and find information centres.

Around 70 tour guides and 600 volunteers will be stationed throughout the district, and the city's multilingual call centre will boost staffing on March 20 and 21.

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