Joy for some, the wait continues for others as tickets for BTS shows in Singapore go on sale

SINGAPORE — BTS fans all over Singapore experienced a wave of emotions on the first day of ticket sales on Wednesday (June 3) for the K-pop group's upcoming concert here.

The boyband septet — which comprise RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — will perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 at 7pm.

By 12.05pm on June 3, at least 74,000 people were in the queue for the Dec 17 show, while the Dec 19 one appeared to be the most sought after, with at least 144,000 people queueing.

More than 91,000 were queueing for the Dec 20 show, while at least 83,000 were in line for the final performance on Dec 22.

One lucky Singaporean fan Ashley Loh snagged three Category 1 tickets, which cost $328 each, at around 12.10pm.

The 22-year-old undergraduate, who is in Bangkok on holiday, made sure she was comfortably seated, with good Wi-Fi connection, to book the tickets.

Loh, who has been a BTS fan since 2017, was initially nervous as she could not load the Ticketmaster site until 11.58am, but the nerves soon turned to excitement when she saw that her queue number was 162.

She said: "I'm excited to see them live for the first time and perform songs from their earlier days. I’m also very relieved that we don't have to resort to resale tickets, which are always marked up."

For other fans, the anxious wait goes on. Digital marketer Jade Yee has been nervously watching her queue number reduce slowly, and constantly checking in with two other friends who are also queueing.

She said: "I just hope to be able to get a ticket. It’s better to be in the venue than outside.

"If all else fails, we try again tomorrow and on Friday."

BTS' Arirang world tour, in support of their comeback album released in March after all seven members completed mandatory military service, kicked off in South Korea in April.

Their historic four-night run here marks their longest tour stop in Asia outside South Korea and Japan, and their first full-group concert in Singapore since their sold-out Love Yourself shows at the same venue in January 2019.

Tickets are priced from $148 to $388, and the first pre-sale started at noon on June 3. It was reserved for fans, known as Army, who signed up for the Army Membership Presale on Weverse.

Fans in Singapore have been gearing up for ticket sales, with many studying the seat maps and joining Telegram and WhatsApp groups.

At around 6.50pm on June 2, fan group @btsxsingapore started an Instagram live-stream from outside the National Stadium showing close to 100 viewers a peek of the layout of the venue.

On June 2, the Consumers Association of Singapore and the police issued separate advisories warning people against scams involving concert tickets.

They urged fans to buy tickets from only official channels and emphasised that those who purchase from unauthorised sellers may be denied entry to the event.

Another pre-sale on June 4 from noon to 10pm will be for Live Nation members. Tickets for the general public will go on sale from noon on June 5 via ticketmaster.sg

A Klook sale will also begin at noon on June 5. The global travel platform is offering concert bundles from $207 that include guaranteed tickets paired with a one-night stay at Hotel Michael and admission to local attractions.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.