BTS dominates 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

BTS dominated the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, taking home four prizes.

The South Korean boy band - comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - was named The Group of 2020, and also won The Song of 2020, The Music Video of 2020 for Dynamite, as well as The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7.

In their acceptance speech delivered via video for Sunday's (Nov 15) ceremony, they said: "Thank you People's Choice Awards and our fans for giving us the Best Group title. I know it's been a tough year for everyone. It was for us too. But we didn't stay idle and focused on what could do the best, which is music.

"We realised that with the help of music, our life goes on. We really want to thank you for listening to our music this year. And we hope our music can keep you going and living on. Thank you again."

Elsewhere, Blake Shelton was named Top Country Artist and paid a touching tribute to his fiancee Gwen Stefani.

Speaking on stage at the virtual ceremony held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, he said: "Wow. This is crazy. This is absolutely insane. I'm so happy that we're able to have this award show in spite of everything.

"Me and my team should be thanking all the fans out there who voted for this thing. And I don't spend a lot of time on social media anymore, but when I do look at it, all I see is fans retweeting and voting for, lately, for the People's Choice Awards. Thank you so much."

The 44-year-old musician added: "Thank you to my new fiancee, Gwen Stefani. That's S-t-e-f-a-n-i, If you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for my inspiration!"

The ceremony, hosted by Demi Lovato, also saw Justin Bieber named Male Artist of 2020 and Ariana Grande Female Artist of the Year.

Justin also took to the stage to perform his recent hit singles Holy and Lonely. He tied with Lady Gaga for the most nominations, with seven apiece, but the latter went home empty handed.

Ariana was also named The Social Celebrity of 2020, while Doja Cat was named the Best New Artist of 2020.

An abridged E! People's Choice Awards 2020 winners list: