BTS' J-Hope's Jack in the Box pre-release party: Jungkook and V steal the show, Jin hides from cameras, Big Bang's Taeyang and Jessi appear

Most of us know how a jack-in-the-box works, right?

You wind up its crank a few times before a figurine pops out of the box to give you the surprise of your life.

Just like that toy, BTS' J-Hope surprised his many fans when he threw a star-studded pre-release party yesterday (July 14) to celebrate the launch of his anticipated debut solo studio album Jack in the Box, which was released this morning.

The global superstar showed us what it's like to be the talk of the town as excitement ran high not just among fans but the entire K-pop industry.

Who stole the show and who attended the event? Here are the ins and outs of probably the biggest celebrity party yet.

BTS' Jungkook and V: The life of the party

As expected, members of BTS dropped in to support the K-pop rapper's album debut. And two in particular caught the eyes of fans online.

Jeon Jung-kook caused a frenzy on social media when he was spotted at the party. Dressed in an all-black outfit with a chain necklace and his tattoos on full display, the idol vibed along to the remix version of the boy band's song Butter.

Though he started off confident with strong movements as he danced along to Megan Thee Stallion's rap lyrics, Jungkook gradually became shy towards the end of the video. It doesn't matter though, because he still charmed fans online.

Brother Bin instagram story update with J-Hope and Jungkook!



: An unrealistic sight of bts dancing in front of your eyes pic.twitter.com/p5emNt9Oux — BIGHIT INFO ✪ (@BIGHIT_INFO) July 14, 2022

Kim Tae-hyung, also known by his stage name V, was also seen livening the party with his mere presence.

He glowed as he danced in his own way to many different songs.

Minji Kim Lee, Fashion Editor W Korea Instagram Story.

Taehyung is so fun at parties ! pic.twitter.com/loPpsJJGFJ — KTH FACTS (@KTH_Facts) July 14, 2022

taehyung dancing and vibing so hard look at him please pic.twitter.com/RbXkciSm11 — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) July 14, 2022

Jin shies away from the spotlight

Finding Wally? More like finding Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin.

It's no surprise that when BTS grace an event, cameras start flashing.

So, for fans to not be able to spot Jin in any of the hundreds of photos and videos that were uploaded on social media, it raised more than a few eyebrows.

Some even analysed each clip and photo that they saw online, suspecting innocent individuals to be the 'Worldwide Handsome' star. This led to some guessing that the man wasn't even present at the party in the first place.

Jin later took to his Instagram page and Weverse to reveal why he wasn't seen in the photos from the event.

He wrote: "I went too but after listening to all the songs, I sat in the corner to read webtoons. So I didn't get any photos taken."

He did that because he didn't know anyone but "Bang Si Hyuk PD and PDogg PD".

Now that one mystery is solved, fans are now on another quest to find Min Yoon-gi (Suga).

Big Bang's Taeyang makes a rare appearance

J-Hope truly radiated main character energy with this pre-release party because he managed to convince basically anybody important in the entertainment industry to attend.

Much to the fans' delight, everyone who made it to the event shared numerous videos and photos online, and one of the many who did so was Big Bang's Taeyang.

On July 14, Taeyang uploaded a post to Instagram for the first time in almost a month, posing with some of his friends in a photo booth at J-Hope's party. Many fans were quick to spot this and loved how he openly showed support for J-Hope.

He also uploaded several Instagram Stories of him posing alongside musicians such as DPR Live and Big Naughty.

Meanwhile, if you looked close enough, you would also notice that celebrities such as Jessi, HyunA, Dawn, Heize, Tiger JK, Yoon Mi-rae, Uhm Jung-hwa, Astro's Cha Eun-woo and more showed up to the event in style.

Hobi putting a Jack in the box photobooth is just so cool 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jxWJYoL67P — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) July 14, 2022

The party line-up turned out to be so huge and iconic that one fan compared it to the Met Gala.

refreshing the tl every 5 seconds to see who else attended hobi’s party,,, this is my met gala — allison⁷ (@triviajoke) July 14, 2022

Many fans might have missed the chance to grab J-Hope's Jack in the Box music box merchandise as it was sold out in most countries within hours of its release.

As you wait for the music box to restock, you can stream his latest title track Arson online now.

