BTS' Jimin selects Marina Bay Sands as his special spot in Google street-view collab

SEOUL - K-pop idol Jimin of mega boy band BTS has singled out Singapore's Marina Bay Sands as his special spot in a collaboration with Google.

Known as BTS x Street Galleries, it is a street-view experiment on Google's Arts & Culture platform which takes viewers on a virtual tour of various works of art. These are superimposed on iconic locations around the world, each picked by one member of the septet.

Jimin, 26, wrote: "I remember our Love Yourself concert (2019) in Singapore like it was just yesterday. Speaking of loving oneself, I have been on a journey of self-love and acceptance in the past few years. Let me take you on this journey with some artworks that remind me of who I am."

He picked a number of artworks which feature running or dancing and said: "I got into running a few years ago. And just like dancing, it's something that I fully immerse myself in as it helps me clear my mind."

The 360-degree view of the location shows not only Marina Bay Sands, but also landmarks such as the Singapore Flyer, Gardens by the Bay and Esplanade.

Other locations picked by his bandmates include Namdaemun in Seoul (RM), Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo (Jin), Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (Suga), the United Nations Headquarters in New York (J-Hope), Tower Bridge in London (V) and Cheonggu Building in Seoul (Jungkook).

These are all places of significance to the band.

Suga's pick.

PHOTO: Artsandculture.google.com

Suga, 29, placed his virtual art gallery near the site of the Dolby Theater, the first major American venue where BTS performed.

Meanwhile, Jungkook, 24, picked the office building where their management agency used to be based. He wrote: "This building was like a second home to us ever since our debut in 2013. We've truly come a long way since then."

The band recently celebrated their ninth anniversary and announced that they would be pursuing solo projects while also continuing to promote as a group.

ALSO READ: BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.