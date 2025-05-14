BTS' Jin releases teaser clip for new album which proves he shot music video in Singapore

BTS' Jin is due to drop his highly-anticipated second solo album Echo this Friday (May 16), and based on the teaser clip released, his Singapore fans have more reason to be excited.

A 38-second teaser video for the track Don't Say You Love Me was released on YouTube yesterday (May 13), showing the 32-year-old vocalist traversing the familiar overhead walkway of the National Gallery Singapore.

His gaze then falls upon South Korean actress Shin Se-kyung, who appears to play his love interest.

Fans of the band, collectively known as Army, had earlier speculated that Jin had secretly shot a music video in Singapore — turns out, they were right.

The speculation began last week with the launch of an interactive game to promote the mini album.

The game had fans decoding a series of numbers to "call" Jin and unlock a corresponding image. The visuals showed familiar Singapore landmarks such as Goldhill Plaza, Gardens by the Bay, and the Singapore Flyer.

A promotional poster which was released on BTS' official Instagram account on May 12 also showed Jin and Se-Kyung together in a room with the Flyer and ArtScience Museum visible in the background, while another image showed part of the Fullerton Hotel.

Jin, however, isn't the only BTS member who'd recently visited our sunny shores.

On May 9, fellow band member J-Hope also posted an Instagram video showcasing his visit to Singapore.

It is not clear when the footage was captured, but the singer-rapper was in town last month for his first solo concert from April 26 to 27.

If BTS aren't Singapore tourism ambassadors yet, perhaps they should be.

