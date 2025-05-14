Award Banner
BTS' Jin releases teaser clip for new album which proves he shot music video in Singapore

Jin (above) is seen in a teaser for his latest album, against the backdrop of what looks to be the National Gallery Singapore.
PHOTO: YouTube/Hybe Labels
Candice CaiPUBLISHED ONMay 14, 2025 6:39 AMByCandice Cai

BTS' Jin is due to drop his highly-anticipated second solo album Echo this Friday (May 16), and based on the teaser clip released, his Singapore fans have more reason to be excited.

A 38-second teaser video for the track Don't Say You Love Me was released on YouTube yesterday (May 13), showing the 32-year-old vocalist traversing the familiar overhead walkway of the National Gallery Singapore.

His gaze then falls upon South Korean actress Shin Se-kyung, who appears to play his love interest.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU_9OETw0eM[/embed]

Fans of the band, collectively known as Army, had earlier speculated that Jin had secretly shot a music video in Singapore — turns out, they were right.

The speculation began last week with the launch of an interactive game to promote the mini album.

The game had fans decoding a series of numbers to "call" Jin and unlock a corresponding image. The visuals showed familiar Singapore landmarks such as Goldhill Plaza, Gardens by the Bay, and the Singapore Flyer.

A promotional poster which was released on BTS' official Instagram account on May 12 also showed Jin and Se-Kyung together in a room with the Flyer and ArtScience Museum visible in the background, while another image showed part of the Fullerton Hotel.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJjskGXTpij/?img_index=2[/embed]

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJjsnvZzdiQ/?img_index=1[/embed]

Jin, however, isn't the only BTS member who'd recently visited our sunny shores.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJbdSawJAK-/[/embed]

On May 9, fellow band member J-Hope also posted an Instagram video showcasing his visit to Singapore.

It is not clear when the footage was captured, but the singer-rapper was in town last month for his first solo concert from April 26 to 27.

If BTS aren't Singapore tourism ambassadors yet, perhaps they should be.

