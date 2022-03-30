BTS' Jungkook tests positive for Covid-19 days before Grammy performance

BTS star Jungkook has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 24-year-old singer was diagnosed with Covid shortly after the boyband touched down in the US ahead of the Grammys.

The Big Hit Music agency said in a statement: "Jungkook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States.

"He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine."

BTS are scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3.

However, the group's plans will now be determined by "the local Covid-19 regulations".

The agency added: "We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists' health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States."

BTS are also scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, but it's not yet known when Jungkook will be able to return to the stage.

Meanwhile, fellow BTS star Jin recently underwent surgery after injuring his finger.

The 29-year-old singer — who also tested positive for Covid-19 in December — was told by doctors that he would need an operation to repair damaged tendons.

A statement from Big Hit Music read: "We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin's finger injury.

"Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18."