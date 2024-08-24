BTS member Suga appears before police for e-scooter drunk driving

SEOUL - K-pop star Suga, a member of the boy band supergroup BTS, appeared before police on Friday (Aug 23) for further questioning over a case of drunk driving on an electric scooter.

Earlier this month, the songwriter and rapper made an apology after police fined him and revoked his licence for riding the e-scooter while drunk.

"I am deeply sorry. I truly regret I have disappointed many fans and many people," Suga told reporters after arriving at the police station.

"I will sincerely participate in the investigation, and again I am sorry," said Suga, wearing a black suit, with a deep bow.

Police are expected to look into how much he consumed and why he drove while intoxicated, media reports said. On the day of the incident, police had sent him home as he was so drunk that he did not respond to their questions properly, local media said.

His label Big Hit Music, which is part of K-pop firm HYBE, has said Suga rode the scooter and tripped when parking at night. He failed a breath test conducted by police, according to the label.

Some angry fans placed flower wreaths near HYBE headquarters, with messages on boards or flowers asking him to leave the band.

There was no immediate comment from HYBE.

[[nid:696599]]

Since announcing a break from group projects in June 2022, BTS members have pursued solo activities before starting military service.

The 31-year-old Suga has been engaged in social service work in order to meet his military duty commitment.