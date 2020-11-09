BTS member Suga goes for surgery to repair shoulder injury

BTS member Suga has undergone surgery to repair a shoulder injury he has been suffering with for years.

The 27-year-old rapper - whose real name is Min Yoongi - has been battling a torn shoulder labrum for some time, and it has now been confirmed he went under the knife to fix the issue earlier last week.

A statement from BTS’ record label Big Hit Entertainment read: “Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on Nov 3.

“The surgery to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga was completed successfully and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician’s advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery.

“Suga has long suffered from a wide range of symptoms including the inability to raise his arms high and sudden bouts of pain. He underwent constant rehabilitation and treatment during his career, but unfortunately his symptoms did not improve measurably.

“These symptoms have appeared with increasing frequency in recent years, affecting Suga not only on the stage but in the course of his daily life as well.”

Following his surgery, Suga will be unable to participate in many of the promotional activities that the Dynamite hitmakers have lined up for their upcoming album BE, which will be released on Nov 20.

Big Hit’s statement concluded: “Following the surgery, Suga will be unable to participate in most official activities so that he may fully focus on his recovery.

''Once doctors determine that the site of the operation has healed sufficiently, Suga will begin physical therapy so that he can ultimately return to the stage healthy and fully recovered.”

And after the news was revealed, Suga himself took to social media to give fans an update on his condition, where he admitted he is experiencing pain, but is hopeful he’ll make a speedy recovery.

Writing in Korean, he said: “Please understand this is my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy. Even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you.

“Fortunately, the surgery went well. My current state is painful, but my mind is quite relieved. I’ll be away for a while to recover as quickly as possible, but I’ll be back soon. It won’t be that long! Once again sorry and thank you, ARMY!”