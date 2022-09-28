BTS releases new music video in collaboration with Hyundai

SEOUL – Korean pop band BTS have released a music video for their song Yet to Come (Hyundai Ver), in collaboration with Hyundai, featuring the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 in the video.

The song, titled Yet to Come (Hyundai Ver) is a British rock remix of BTS' Yet to Come (the Most Beautiful Moment).

The accompanying music video is also BTS' latest collaboration with Hyundai, and embraces diversity by showing a wide range of people from various backgrounds and countries coming together over football.

Interspersed with these scenes we also get footage of Hyundai's own Ioniq 5 and soon-to-be-released Ioniq 6 travelling through the city.

"Through the World Cup campaign with BTS, we hope to create an opportunity for people all over the world to unite towards one goal of sustainability and cheer each other up," shares Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

The collaboration is part of Hyundai's larger Goal of the Century global sustainability campaign, and the company's aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 at all stages of its production and operation.

The campaign is also in line with the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

BTS is just one part of Hyundai Motor's Team Century, a group of ambassadors that will promote various environmental and social sustainability projects throughout 2022.

Alongside BTS, Team Century also includes former England national team player Steven Gerrard and Denmark national team member and surgeon Nadia Nadim.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.