BTS' RM preparing to release debut solo album

BTS' RM is preparing to release his debut solo album.

After a report from JTBC News claimed the LP would arrive on Nov 25, Big Hit Music has confirmed a record is on the way but did not offer a release date.

The label confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily: "RM will drop a solo album and is currently in preparation."

The 28-year-old rapper has released two mixtapes, 2015's RM and 2018's Mono.

RM recently joined forces with fellow Korean outfit Balming Tiger on the tune Sexy Nukim.

Just last week, RM's bandmate Jin released his Coldplay-assisted solo single, The Astronaut.

After the K-Pop boy band collaborated with Chris Martin and co on the mega-hit My Universe on the band's 2021 LP Music of the Spheres, the 29-year-old star teamed up with the Yellow hitmakers to pen his latest solo tune.

As well as adding to the lyrics, Coldplay plays on the track and Chris plays a news presenter in the accompanying music video.

J-Hope, 28, released his debut solo album, Jack In A Box, in July.

BTS' management team previously clarified that the group are not going on hiatus despite working on solo ventures.

It was reported that the South Korean boy band - completed by Suga, 29, V, 26, Jimin, 27, and Jungkook, 25 - were going their separate ways and would reunite "someday" but their representatives have insisted their remarks were mistranslated.

A release from their agency Hybe said: "The group will remain active as a team while taking individual journeys to further achieve personal growth. [They] will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists."

HYBE's parent company Big Hit Music added: "BTS now starts a new chapter with new solo projects as well as group projects. Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group's long-run as a team. Big Hit Music will actively support the artists."

