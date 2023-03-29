BTS' Suga performing in Singapore in June, ticketing details released

If you're screaming out loud now, stay calm, don't scare the people around you.

Yes, BTS' Suga will be staging two concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17 and 18 as part of his first-ever solo world tour. (And you probably already know this, he's the first from the K-pop group to be touring on his own.)

Tickets are priced at $168, $198, $248, $288 and $348, excluding booking fee, with ticket-holders of the most expensive tier receiving VIP benefits such as soundcheck access, a commemorative laminate and lanyard, and two exclusive photocards.

Fans who have signed up for the Army Membership Presale will be able to purchase the tickets first on April 3 from 11am to 11.59pm.

Live Nation members can get access to the presale on April 4 from 11am to 11.59pm. Visit www.livenation.sg for free membership signup and presale access.

General public tickets are available from April 5 from 11am onwards via www.ticketmaster.sg.

