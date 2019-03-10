BTS vow to stick around for at least 10 years

BTS have vowed to stick around for at least another 10 years.

The K-pop superstars - V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga - announced an extended break from the spotlight on August 12, but recently returned to work after a "period of rest".

And the IDOL hitmakers have reassured their fanbase that they aren't planning to go anywhere anytime soon and will keep performing for as long as their "bodies hold up".

Jimin told The Hollywood Reporter: "We're not really compelling each other to keep this going.

"It's nothing like that. We just have so much fun together singing and dancing that we want it to continue."