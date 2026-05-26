BTS wins big at American Music Awards in Las Vegas

BTS were among the big winners at the American Music Awards (AMAs) in Las Vegas on Monday (May 25).

The chart-topping K-pop group were making their first appearance at an awards show in four years at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and they won all three awards for which they were nominated, including the coveted Artist of the Year gong.

The group — which consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — also received the awards for Song of the Summer for SWIM, and Best Male K-Pop Artist.

BTS's most recent album, ARIRANG, was their sixth Korean-language and tenth overall studio album.

The record was also BTS' first release since they went on hiatus for each member to complete their military service.

Elsewhere, KATSEYE also won three awards on the night.

The girl group — which features Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung — won the New Artist of the Year crown, beating off competition from the likes of Alex Warren, Ella Langley, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean and sombr.

KATSEYE won the awards for Best Music Video for Gnarly and Breakthrough Pop Artist, too.

Meanwhile, The Black Eyed Peas won the award for Best Throwback Song for Rock That Body, the single that featured on The END, the band's 2009 album.

Billy Idol received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and he used his acceptance speech to offer encouragement to aspiring artists.

Billy, 70 — who was handed the award by Leon Thomas — said in his speech: "To any kid out there who loves rock and roll or any music of any kind as much as Leon and I do, and if you're inspired to create that sense of freedom and pursue a life of art, all I can say is pick an instrument. Find out who you are and be it."

Taylor Swift went into the ceremony with a leading eight nominations.

However, Taylor — the top winner in the history of the AMAs — failed to win any awards on the night.

The show in Las Vegas was hosted by Queen Latifah and featured performances from the likes of KATSEYE, New Kids on the Block, Teyana Taylor, Keith Urban, Maluma, Riley Green, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots.

The ceremony featured a host of big-name presenters, too, including Alysa Liu, Busta Rhymes, GloRilla, Hilary Duff, Jason Derulo, John Legend, Lisa Rinna, Ludacris, Mariah the Scientist, Nikki Glaser, and Paula Abdul.

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