Buffy the Vampire Slayer actors pay tribute to Nicholas Brendon

Sarah Michelle Gellar has paid tribute to her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Nicholas Brendon, following his sudden death.

The 54-year-old star, who was known for his portrayal of Xander Harris in the supernatural horror TV series, passed away "in his sleep of natural causes" on Friday (March 20) and Sarah – who played Buffy Summers – took to Instagram to remember him.

She posted a picture of them together and wrote: "'They'll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn't chosen. To live so near to the spotlight and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realises, because nobody's watching me'. I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky."

Their co-star Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg, also paid tribute on Instagram, writing: "My sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP."

Emma Caulfield, who played Anya, shared a video of Nicholas on her Instagram Story and wrote: "My heart is heavy. I can't put into words just how this has hit me. Let this clip of us giving it our all be a placeholder. Rest Nicky. Rest. I love you."

And Greg Vaughan, who guest-starred in Buffy season two, wrote: "Heavy hearts for anyone who's known, worked with and was just talking about! Nick, you were beyond kind, tremendously funny and everyone loved! You've gained your wings because you were nothing short of an Angel! RIP brotha."

Nicholas' family announced his death with a post on his Instagram page, writing: "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes.

"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art.

"Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive and endlessly driven to create."

It continued: "Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.

"While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing.

"Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."

Brendon played Buffy's friend Xander Harris in all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer – which aired from 1997 to 2003 – and was featured in all but one episode of the show.

He also had a recurring role as Kevin Lynch in the TV series Criminal Minds between 2007 and 2014 and appeared in movies such as Psycho Beach Party, Demon Island and Unholy.

Born Nicholas Brendon Schulz in Los Angeles in 1971, he had wanted to become a professional baseball player but turned his attention to acting in an attempt to manage his stutter – a topic he would champion as a spokesperson for the Stuttering Foundation of America at the peak of Buffy the Vampire Slayer's popularity.

However, Nicholas struggled with depression and substance abuse in the years after Buffy and ended up being arrested on several occasions.

Starting in 2010, he faced charges including felony vandalism, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal mischief and felony corporal injury to a spouse. He even appeared on the TV show Dr Phil in 2015 to explain his issues with alcohol addiction and mental health.

He revealed in 2023 that he had suffered a heart attack and had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, while he also had cauda equine syndrome – a condition that led to numerous spinal surgeries.

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