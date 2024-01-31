'From building to boogieing': Soup kitchen takes 3 migrant workers to Coldplay concert in National Stadium they helped construct

Seeing the fruits of your labour has never been quite so entertaining.

Local soup kitchen Krsna's Free Meals gave eight migrant workers tickets to watch Coldplay in Singapore, and from their recent TikTok videos, it's safe to say they had a blast.

The tickets were donated by Coldplay in a partnership with international charity organisation Love Button, according to one of the videos.

One of their follow-up videos, which showed volunteers attending the show with three of the migrant workers, shared a "twist that makes the story even more amazing".

"From building to boogieing! Imagine helping to construct a stadium and then returning to rock out at a concert!" the caption read. "These migrant workers built this very stadium, and now they're here at a Coldplay concert, dancing and singing."

Text in the video added: "We're so happy that, on this day, they're not here to work - they're here to dance, to sing and just to have fun."

In the video, the three men could be seen enjoying themselves at the concert, wearing Coldplay T-shirts. One of them makes an excited face at the camera, while another has his arms in the air, waving with a light-up wristband.

"Thank you to Coldplay and to the power of their music to bring people together to create memories and to spread joy," the video read further.

It also thanked migrant workers, calling them "the backbone of our nation", and also hit back at naysayers "who threw shade and questioned why we gave them tickets".

"These smiles should chase away those doubts and prove that music is for everybody!" it added.

Netizens were touched by the gesture.

"I hope they had the best time! Thank you for constructing the stadium," a comment read.

Another netizen wrote: "Heroes without capes! Truly deserving!"

Coldplay are in Singapore for six concerts at the Singapore National Stadium. The final show takes place tonight (Jan 31).

drimac@asiaone.com

