Bullying debate after death of K-pop star Goo Hara

SEOUL - Fans mourned and questions were asked on Nov 25 after K-pop star and revenge porn victim Goo Hara was found dead in a possible suicide, which would make her the second female singer in a month to take her own life in the high-pressure industry.

The body of Goo, a member of former girl group Kara, was discovered Sunday evening at her home in Cheongdam, one of Seoul's wealthiest neighbourhoods.

Police were still investigating her cause of death and Yonhap news agency reported they were "keeping the possibility of suicide in consideration".

In May, the 28-year-old star apologised to her fans after being hospitalised following a suspected suicide attempt, saying she had been "in agony over a number of issues".

Goo was abused by an ex-boyfriend last year who - after they split - blackmailed her over their sex videos.

The ex, hairdresser Choi Jong-bum, threatened "to end her entertainment career" by leaking the footage, and a CCTV clip of the couple showed the singer kneeling before him apparently begging him not to.

In the conservative South, women who appear in such videos often feel shame - despite being the victims - and face ostracism and social isolation if the images become public.

The man was convicted of multiple crimes including blackmail in August and was given a suspended jail term, but the star had been targeted by abusive online comments since the incident.