Bundles of joy: Edwin Siu and Priscilla Wong welcome firstborn, Tony Yang and wife expecting third child

Edwin Siu and Priscilla Wong welcome firstborn

Hong Kong actors Edwin Siu and Priscilla Wong announced the arrival of their first child in a joint Instagram Reel on Sunday (March 23).

The video detailed Priscilla, 43, and Edwin, 48, going to the hospital for delivery.

In the caption, she wrote a heartfelt message to the newborn referring to him as their rainbow baby: "My dear younger son, thank you for choosing us… We kept asking each other whether this is a dream or reality as we realise how blissfulness feels like in our hands."

She also thanked the healthcare staff and ended her post with: "Today is your father's birthday. As we brought you home, he said his birthday wish had come true."

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for three years since acting together in TVB drama Madam Cutie on Duty. They had kept their marriage a secret and surprised audiences when Edwin announced it at the TVB Anniversary Awards show that year. They held their wedding ceremony in Bali in 2019.

Last November, Priscilia announced in an Instagram post that they were expecting a child. She also revealed she had suffered a miscarriage before.

Tony Yang and wife expecting third child

Taiwanese actor Tony Yang, 42, and his wife, model-influencer Melinda Wang, revealed they are expecting their third child in a joint Instagram post yesterday.

The post included two selfies of both of them with Melinda showing off her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote: "Vol 3 coming this year."

Many celebrities including Matilda Tao, Ella Chen, Alyssa Chia and Sandy Wu congratulated them in the comments section.

The couple married in 2020 and share two daughters aged four and one.

[[nid:715852]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.