'Burn in hell': Betrayed fans close accounts, destroy photocards after NCT's Taeil revealed to be under investigation for sexual crime

Fans are cursing at him and destroying his merchandise following the news that broke last night (Aug 28).

Taeil from the K-pop boy band NCT was revealed to be under police investigation for an unspecified sexual crime.

The group's agency SM Entertainment broke the news with a statement: "We have recently learned that Taeil has been accused in a criminal case related to sexual offences.

"We have been reviewing the facts and recognise the seriousness of the matter, and have decided that Taeil can no longer continue with the team."

They added that they will provide further comment as the investigation progresses.

Amid rife speculations among netizens, South Korean media later confirmed with the police that the 30-year-old, whose full name is Moon Tae-il, had been under investigation since June, and the alleged victim is an adult woman.

Fans took to social media platforms like X to express their rage, some even destroying his photocards.

"It's very disappointing. F*** you Moon Tae-il," wrote one fan, adding a video where they crushed up his photocard.

Some fans in the replies shared that they had done the same, while others remarked that the idol is "innocent until proven guilty".

One netizen on X told Taeil to "burn in hell": "Burned my little cousin's photocards for her. F*** you Moon Tae-il."

Some fanbases dedicated to him also closed their social media accounts.

Tae-il made his debut in 2016 in the sub-unit NCT U and was also in another sub-unit NCT 127.

[[nid:698931]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com