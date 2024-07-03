Bus pass or EZ-Link card? Dennis Chew jokes about generational gap with poly mates

Is this a new way to differentiate Gen X from the younger generations?

Local DJ-actor Dennis Chew shared a funny incident that happened before he was about to board a public bus with his schoolmates.

The 50-year-old is currently taking the Chinese Media and Communication course in Ngee Ann Polytechnic, previously sharing that his younger classmates call him “Daddy Chew”.

“My poly mates and I decided to take the bus to this place for our lunch and when I said something, they suddenly became very quiet,” he shared in an Instagram video posted on July 1.

“I said, ‘Okay, let me find my bus pass,’ but to all the Gen Zs and Gen Ys, I know this is called an EZ-Link card. I’m so sorry.”

The video faded to black and he added animated text: “In my era, we say bus pass lor.”

In the caption of the post, he asked a question to his followers: “Is my era your era?”

Netizens in the comments were split, with some relating to him and others finding it hilarious.

“You are not alone. My kids also stare at me when I say that,” said one netizen.

Another reminisced how the old bus passes would have different stamps for non-air conditioned and air conditioned buses.

“I still have mine somewhere. The stamp collection every month was gao gao (very thick) and I also still have the TransitLink card.”

In the 1980s and 1990s, students in Singapore could buy a monthly bus concession stamp which they would affix to their ‘bus pass’.

According to LTA’s website, TransitLink was set up in 1987 to process fare transactions and provide transit ticketing services such as top-ups, while EZ-Link was established in 2002.

Another remarked: “Old habits die hard.”

One netizen pulled his leg, bringing up the Passion Silver concession cards given to Singaporeans above 60: “Nothing to be sorry about. In time to come, we are going to be given a senior bus pass for senior rates.”

