Butterfly singer Shifty Shellshock from Crazy Town dies aged 49

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock has died aged 49.

The Butterfly singer — whose birth name was Seth Binzer — is recorded to have died on June 24, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner.

No cause of death is known currently.

Back in 2012, Seth — who battled with substance abuse over the years — was admitted to hospital after losing consciousness and had been in a coma before being released.

The musician recently opened up about getting sober and his battle with himself.

He wrote on Instagram eight weeks ago: "I'm a lover than a fighter… but the one I need to love more instead of fight with is myself... Mr Shifty true love # Sober alive and grateful [sic]"

Seth struggled with drug addiction for many years and appeared on the reality television series Celebrity Rehab 1 and 2 and Sober House 1 and 2.

He met co-frontman Bret Mazur, in 1992, and they first went by the name Brimstone Sluggers.

In 1999, they formed Crazy Town, and a year later they were due to tour as part of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Ozzfest, but Seth was arrested after he threw a chair out a window while intoxicated.

Released in 2000, noughties classic Butterfly topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks and was number one in several other countries including Austria, Denmark, and Norway.

It samples Pretty Little Ditty from the Red Hot Chili Peppers' 1989 album Mother's Milk, so the group are credited as songwriters.

Their debut album, The Gift of Game, sold more than 1.5 million copies.

However, after their 2002 follow-up Darkhorse was a flop, they parted ways.

They reformed in 2007 and were back on stage in 2009. Their third album, The Brimstone Sluggers, followed in 2015.

In January 2017, Bret — who was nicknamed Epic — announced his departure from the band, with Rick Dixon, Nick Diiorio and Kevin Kapler also quitting that April. Seth then added an "X" next to the band's name, as it's "used by gangs to symbolise a territory that has just been won".

In November 2019, Crazy Town's tour van crashed into a moose in Ontario, Canada, with members, including Seth, treated for bruises and cuts at the hospital.

Crazy Town — Seth, DJ Rick One and Mark White — last toured in 2023 with Hed PE, and the shows went ahead despite a bloody fight between Seth and the group's vocalist Bobby Reeves outside a venue in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Seth also had a solo career and joined forces with British producer and musician Paul Oakenfold to supply the vocals for his 2002 hit Starry Eyed Surprise.

His debut solo album, Happy Love Sick, was released in 2004.

He also formed Shifty and The Big Shots in 2010.

Seth was often in trouble with the law, with crimes including attempted burglary and selling and using recreational drugs.

He has two children, a son named Halo, from his marriage to Melissa Clark. And a son with a woman named Tracy called Gage.

Seth was in a relationship with Jasmine Lennard in 2010, but police were called to a domestic disturbance between the pair the following year.

In 2022, he started romancing his childhood friend, Punky Brewster actress Soleil Moon Frye, 47, when he was arrested for driving under the influence in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor died of gunshot wound to chest