Bye, Ricky Gervais: Amy Poehler, Tina Fey to host 2021 Golden Globes

In a photo taken on Jan 11, 2015, Tina Fey (left) and Amy Poehler arrive for the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
PHOTO: AP
Associated Press

PASADENA, California - Comediennes Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will share host duties for the Golden Globes ceremony in 2021.

Poehler herself shared the announcement at a TV critics meeting on Saturday (Jan 11), just a week after the ceremony aired with Ricky Gervais as host.

"There are no two funnier people anywhere," said Poehler, who introduced herself with the name of an NBC publicist who was to have opened the network's daylong presentation about its programming.

A tongue-in-cheek Poehler said the network was glad the pair found time in their busy schedules to take on the Globes. They have hosted three times before.

At last Sunday's ceremony, Gervais' snarky jokes in his fifth turn as host received mixed reviews and reactions from the celebrity audience. Poehler and Fey earned a warmer reception for their comedic approach.

Gervais repeatedly said during the ceremony that it was the last time he intended to emcee. A total of 18.3 million viewers tuned in, a small drop over the 18.6 million who watched the 2019 ceremony co-hosed by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

"There's no denying that Tina and Amy's comedic chemistry is infectious," said Mr Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which bestows the TV and movie awards. "We can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage."

Poehler joked that she could not wait to present the best film award to the video, Puppy Dog Bouncing In The Box Like This.

NBC is keeping her busy: The network announced on Saturday it has renewed the craft show Making It, hosted and produced by Poehler and Nick Offerman, who are former cast-mates on sitcom Parks And Recreation.

The date for next year's Golden Globes will be announced later, NBC said.

More about
Golden Globes awards Hollywood

TRENDING

Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger claims he received death threats from SIA staff after calling cabin crew service a 'letdown'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES