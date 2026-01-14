Byeon Woo-seok and Lee Chae-min, both 1.9m tall, banter over who's shorter: 'I have to look up at you too'

Byeon Woo-seok and Lee Chae-min are known to tower over many in the K-drama scene with their enviable 190cm height.

In a video uploaded by their management agency Varo Entertainment on Jan 10 that has since gone viral, the two South Korean actors are seen trying to humbly express how the other person is taller than himself.

Shot in a carpark after the 2025 MBC Drama Awards 2025 ceremony, Woo-seok, 34, told Chae-min: "Because you're so tall, I have to look up at you. And I have to do more than just lift my head - I have to tilt it all the way up!"

Chae-min, 25, looked at Woo-seok incredulously while the latter insisted there had to be a three cm difference between the duo.

Eventually playing along, Chae-min quipped: "I have to look up at you too!"

When Woo-seok argued Chae-min was looking downwards at him, Chae-min countered: "What are you talking about? You're wearing sneakers." He was dressed from head-to-toe in formal wear, donning a black suit and dress shoes.

After one last playful remark and a brotherly embrace, Chae-min ended their mini disagreement and told Woo-seok: "Thank you. You look so handsome today."

Amused by the cheeky interaction, fans took to the comments section to share their reactions.

"No matter who you mix Woo-seok with, his chemistry with them is always so good. I'm looking forward to seeing bromance in his next work," wrote one fan.

"Woo-seok and Chae-min in one frame!" gushed another.

In a Weverse birthday livestream with fans in October 2025, Woo-seok admitted that his height was dependent on various factors - it could vary from 187cm in the morning to 189cm in the evening, and also 190cm when he's in a good condition and 188cm in bad condition.

