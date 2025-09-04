Byeon Woo-seok and Lee Kwang-soo join Yoo Jae-suk in new Netflix variety show

New campers are joining the crew.

South Korean stars Byeon Woo-seok and Lee Kwang-soo will be joining Yoo Jae-suk in his upcoming Netflix variety show Jae-seok’s B&B Rules!.

The streaming giant broke the news on their social media accounts today (Sept 4) with profile shots of the new cast members.

Described as a unique guesthouse variety series, guests and cast members will chat, play and fool around with Jae-suk. It is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2026.

It follows the success of Kian's Bizarre B&B, released on Netflix earlier this year, where webtoon artist Kian84, BTS’ Jin and actress Ji Ye-eun host holiday-makers on a quirky guesthouse floating in the sea.

Woo-seok was also recently confirmed to lead Netflix’s upcoming live-action drama Solo Leveling, which has a dedicated fan base from its web novel, webtoon and anime adaptation.

His drama 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife (working title), co-starring singer-actress IU, is currently in the works.

