C-drama star x K-pop idol: Lin Yi drops surprise dance collab with Super Junior's Eunhyuk

Chinese actor Lin Yi updated his social media pages recently and fans were surprised to see an unexpected face — Super Junior's Eunhyuk.

In an Instagram post on March 2, 26-year-old Lin Yi, whose notable works includes Put Your Head on My Shoulder (2019) and Derailment (2023), is seen dancing with the 38-year-old K-pop idol to the latter's new single Up N Down, which was released in January.

He wrote in the caption: "Let's Up N Down! Masterclass with dancing king Eunhyuk."

That's not all, as he also uploaded another post to his Douyin profile of March 3 with the both of them dancing to Super Junior-M's Super Girl.

"To let all super girls see this, I invited Eunhyuk here," Lin Yi wrote in the caption of his post.



Super Junior-M is a sub-unit of Super Junior formed in 2008 to focus on the Chinese market. The current active members are Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook, Kyuhyun and Zhou Mi.

Eunhyuk also updated his Weibo profile on March 3 with a selfie taken with Lin Yi.

He wrote: "Although our meeting was very short, I'm very happy that I got to know Lin Yi! Please support his dramas!"

While fans were glad to see a collaboration between the two celebrities, they were also curious how they knew each other.

One of them wrote: "I know Eunhyuk and Lin Yi, but how did the two of you know each other?"

This is not the first time Lin Yi did a dance challenge with K-pop artistes.

In 2023, he danced with Seventeen's Chinese member Jun to his single Psycho and the video was uploaded to both of their Douyin profiles.



They also goofed around to the Chinese song Wo Xing Shi (My Surname is Shi).



In the same month, Lin Yi also uploaded an Instagram Reel where he danced with Haerin and Hyein from NJZ, formerly NewJeans, to their song Super Shy.

He wrote in the caption of his post: "Made new friends in South Korea!"

