Cai Xukun, Joey Yung, Ariel Sha play tourists in Singapore

With two big music festivals and glitzy line-ups, Singapore was buzzing with star power over the weekend (Sept 13 and 14) as a wave of international celebrities touched down on our humble island.

Some of them took time to take in our sights and local food.

Hong Kong singer Joey Yung enjoyed a plethora of local delights including bak kut teh, chendol and nasi lemak, and shared the photos on Instagram yesterday (Sept 15).

Meanwhile, Chinese singer-songwriter Cai Xukun was spotted by fans visiting Gardens by the Bay and strolling along the streets of Chinatown.

Xukun, 27, arrived in Singapore on Saturday and was welcomed by a sea of fans at Changi Airport.

Joey, 45, and Xukun both performed on Sunday at the Bubbling Boiling Music & Arts Festival at Resorts World Sentosa.

In another part of Singapore, Taiwanese singer Angela Chang finally had a reunion with Taiwanese pop group 5566 — her co-stars in the 2002 drama My MVP Valentine.

Tony Sun, the leader of 5566, shared photos of the reunion in an Instagram post yesterday. Referring to the characters played by himself and Angela, the 47-year-old wrote: "Prince, Xiaoxi and everyone from Chi Sui High School! Long time no see!"

5566 and Angela, 37, performed at One Love Asia Festival at the Bayfront Event Space on Sunday.

Taiwanese singer Ariel Sha — Tony's wife — dropped photos of her visit to Universal Studios Singapore on Instagram Stories today.

In her photos, Ariel is dressed in casual clothes with a cute pink hairband as she poses next to different exhibits such as Hello Kitty, Minions and Shrek.

