Caitlyn Jenner running for Governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner is running for Governor of California.

The 71-year-old reality star and former Olympian revealed on Friday (April 23) she is filing paperwork to run for the political position, which is currently held by Gavin Newsom.

Caitlyn posted a lengthy statement about her decision on social media, which read: "California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality.

"But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.

"I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to say she hopes to "put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor".

She added: "As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before it's too late. Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn't afraid to do what is right. I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor.

"Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown. An entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends. Taxes are too high, killing jobs, hurting families, and putting an especially heavy burden on our most vulnerable people.

"This isn't the California we know. Gavin Newsom's California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends.

"In the next few weeks, I will meet with Californians from across the state-from the North Bay to the Central Valley to Orange County and San Diego-to hear their voices and finally get this state moving in the right direction.

"The significance of this decision is not lost on me. The sacrifice is significant but responsibility is great, and I can't wait to lead, to help and most importantly to disrupt the status quo once again."

Current governor Gavin is only two years into his four-year term, but there is a petition to recall his position ongoing.

If the petition is successful, the voters of California will have their say on whether they want Gavin sacked, and if the majority say yes, a vote will be held to select a new governor.