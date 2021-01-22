Called 'old-fashion' and 'so stupid', but Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun's children will still kneel before elders during CNY

In the age of e-ang baos and WhatsApp festive greetings, kneeling before your elders may be a long-forgotten tradition for some families. But young local celebs Chen Yixi and Chen Yixin believe in doing some things the "old-fashioned" way.

The siblings have been going down on their knees to offer their Chinese New Year greetings since they were little and still insist on doing so despite being made fun of, dad, former actor Edmund Chen told Shin Min Daily News in a recent interview.

Besides kneeling before dad Edmund and mum, veteran actress Xiang Yun, 30-year-old Yixi and 21-year-old Yixin also greet their grandparents the customary way every new year.

"I'll ask them to kneel one after the other. They have to think about the auspicious greetings they're going to say to their elders and try not to repeat.

"Yixin's Mandarin is slightly worse, so if her elder brother says his greetings first, she'll be in trouble," Edmund said with a chuckle.

Kneeling before their elders has been a tradition in the Chen family for many years, Edmund explained, adding that he, too, kneels and have knelt before his parents and grandparents to offer his new year greetings.

"The two of them see it and feel that kneeling is natural and something that should be done, even if some relatives make fun of them for being 'old-fashion' [sic] and 'so stupid'.

"But I'm proud to hear them say it's right to kneel."

Chen Yixin kneeling before her maternal grandmother on Chinese New Year. PHOTO: Edmund Chen

In fact, Yixi and Yixin insist on doing it even when their elders tell them there's no need to, he added.

The siblings also make it a point to shou sui, or stay up late every Chinese New Year Eve — a custom that is said to ensure the longevity of one's parents.

Besides new year traditions, the siblings are also following in the footsteps of their famous parents when it comes to their careers.

Yixi, who is managed by Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency, has appeared in several dramas together with mum Xiang Yun, including Life Less Ordinary and My One in a Million.

Yixin is also pursuing acting, and is starring in Teenage Textbook: The Series, which will reportedly air on Channel 5 and meWatch later this year.

