Calvin Harris drinks 6 raw egg yolks to combat jet lag

Calvin Harris drinks six raw egg yolks to combat jet lag.

The jet-setting superstar DJ left an air stewardess astounded when he cracked open the eggs mid-flight, but he claims they work wonders on boosting his energy levels when he's extremely tired from travel.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, he said: "I was on a British Airways flight just a few weeks ago and the air hostess told me she had never seen anybody crack eggs and pour them into their mouth at their seat before.

"But that was me — that's what I do. I had six. I like to get rid of the whites, so I just do the raw yolk. I find it gets rid of jet lag."

Asked if he was pulling her leg, Calvin insisted: "I just stick them in my bag. I'm surprised they get through security because for me, that's liquid. But it's never been flagged!"

The DJ — who just performed the mega-hit Miracle with Ellie Goulding at The Brit Awards — previously shared how he felt re-energised again when he started eating bone marrow and liver again.

The 40-year-old studio wizard — who is married to BBC Radio 1 star Vick Hope — told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "You know, I lost the 'f*** you juice' for a couple years. I did lose it.

"I don't know how I got it back, I think it was when I started eating bone marrow again and liver. And it just all came rushing back as soon as I had those bones and got those amazing fats in my body. And then I felt energised enough through my primal diet."

