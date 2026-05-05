Cameron Diaz welcomes third child with husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz has announced the arrival of her third child with husband Benji Madden.

The actress, 53, and her partner, 47, shared the news on Monday (May 4) in a characteristically private yet celebratory message to fans.

The pair, who married in 2015 after being introduced by Nicole Richie and Benji's twin brother Joel Madden, revealed the birth of their son Nautas Madden on Instagram, with Benji writing on the platform: "Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so blessed to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden.

"Welcome to the world Son!"

He continued: "We love life with our family - our kids are healthy and happy, and we are grateful!! Having a blast.

"Sending all our best wishes - the Madden Family".

The post featured an image of a ship alongside the meaning of the name Nautas - "Sailor, navigator, voyager" - and the phrase "One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown".

Cameron responded in the comments with a series of star and heart emojis.

She and Benji, who are also parents to daughter Raddix, six, and son Cardinal, two, have consistently chosen to keep their children out of the public eye, previously confirming that both earlier children were born via surrogate.

The new announcement comes as Cameron continues her return to Hollywood following a decade-long hiatus after starring in the movie Annie, re-emerging with projects including Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx and the forthcoming Apple TV+ film Outcome with Keanu Reeves, while also preparing to reprise Princess Fiona in a new Shrek instalment slated for 2027.

Her and Benji's latest baby announcement mirrors their previous baby reveals.

In 2019, Cameron surprised fans with the birth of Raddix, writing in a New Year message: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden."

She added: "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy."

Cameron continued at the time: "So we won't be posting any pictures or sharing any more details, over than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say rad... ."

In a recent interview with OK! magazine, Cameron reflected on motherhood after welcoming her first child at 47.

She said: "I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life."

She added: "The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know?"

Cameron continued: "The women who have children my age are literally 20 years younger and that's an interesting place to be because I'm not that age. And that's totally okay - but I want to feel vital like that for my child."

She also said: "I'm just trying to stay alive just like every other mother."

Speaking about her return to acting, Cameron added to the publication: "To be able to still do this at such a high level with people like Keanu Reeves is a thrill for me."

She added: "I'm glad I took a break and I was able to focus on family and a part of my life that means so much to me but I still love doing this. It's the best job in the world."

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