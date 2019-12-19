Camila Cabello has issued an apology after old Tumblr posts were uncovered

PHOTO: Instagram/camila_cabello
Bang

The 22-year-old singer came under fire on social media this week when posts from her old Tumblr account were shared on Twitter, some of which contained offensive language.

And now, the 'Señorita' hitmaker - who was just 15 at the time the posts were made - has taken to her Instagram Story to post a statement apologising for her "horrible" past actions.

She wrote: "When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant, and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.

"I apologised then and I apologise again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do."

Camila - who is romancing Shawn Mendes - went on to say that at 22, she has now learned the "history and the pain" associated with the language used, and wants to "stand for love and inclusivity".

She added: "I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before. Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware.

"I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality, and I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologise again from the bottom of my heart."

PHOTO: Instagram/camila_cabello
