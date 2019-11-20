Camila Cabello has liked Shawn Mendes since 2015

Camila Cabello has had feelings for Shawn Mendes since 2015.

The 22-year-old singer has only been dating the In My Blood hitmaker since July this year, but has admitted that she "bonded with him as more than a friend" when they first collaborated together on their 2015 hit, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

She said: "During I Know What You Did Last Summer, I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career.

"I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren't together. It was just weird."

Following their 2015 collaboration, the pair "didn't spend as much time together", until they were reunited earlier this year, when they worked on their June 2019 track 'Señorita'.

And during the recording process, Camila admits her feelings for the 21-year-old musician came flooding back.

She added to Rolling Stone magazine: "Our paths just didn't cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back."

Meanwhile, the Havana hitmaker previously confessed Shawn "feels like home" to her.

She said: "I'm so happy. I've known him for such a long time and I don't know, he just feels like home to me. Yeah, I'm really happy."