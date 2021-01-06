Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, launches Instagram book club

On Dec 31, the 73-year-old royal set up her very own account on the social media site named @duchessofcornwallsreadingroom, where she hopes to "discover new books" and share the joy of reading with her followers.

The account - which is titled The Reading Room - already has over 24,000 followers, and has made seven posts since it launched less than a week ago.

A description on the account reads: "Join The Duchess of Cornwall in The Reading Room; discover new books & meet the extraordinary people who create them. First season opens 15 January."

Camilla's first book recommendation is The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy, which she described as "warm, funny, profoundly moving and beautifully illustrated".

The caption on the post introducing the book read: "Welcome to HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room! We're excited for you to join us when the first season launches later in January 2021. Ahead of that, HRH is sharing this special book and her conversation with @charliemackesy to kick off the New Year."

The new venture comes as Camilla is known for her love of reading and her desire to encourage others to pick up a book.

Her official page on the Royal Family's website reads: "As an enthusiastic reader, The Duchess works to promote the benefits of reading both to children and adults. She often reads aloud to children, and has engaged with adult readers aiming to improve their reading skills.

"She is Patron of a number of literacy charities, including the National Literacy Trust, Book Trust, First Story, the Wicked Young Writer's Awards and Beanstalk. Her Royal Highness has been an Honorary Judge for the BBC Radio 2 500 Words creative writing competition since 2016."