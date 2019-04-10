From campy clown to terrifying madman, Joker no longer a laughing matter

LOS ANGELES - There are no capes, no special powers and no battles between good and evil in the new "Joker" movie, whose portrayal of the most famous villain in comic book history is the most chilling twist on the character in 50 years.

The Joker has been depicted on television and in movies since 1966 and has undergone a series of ever darker transformations from his early days as a campy clown with a mirthless laugh.

"It's barely the same character," said Matthew Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter. "I think the Joker has reflected the times in which he is portrayed."

"Joker," starring Joaquin Phoenix and opening in movie theatres worldwide this week after winning the top prize at the Venice film festival last month, is the first film where the Joker is the lead character but there is no Batman.