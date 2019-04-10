From campy clown to terrifying madman, Joker no longer a laughing matter

Joaquin Phoenix attends the premiere for the film "Joker" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 28, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LOS ANGELES - There are no capes, no special powers and no battles between good and evil in the new "Joker" movie, whose portrayal of the most famous villain in comic book history is the most chilling twist on the character in 50 years.

The Joker has been depicted on television and in movies since 1966 and has undergone a series of ever darker transformations from his early days as a campy clown with a mirthless laugh.

"It's barely the same character," said Matthew Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter. "I think the Joker has reflected the times in which he is portrayed."

"Joker," starring Joaquin Phoenix and opening in movie theatres worldwide this week after winning the top prize at the Venice film festival last month, is the first film where the Joker is the lead character but there is no Batman.

Set in 1980s New York, the Warner Bros (T.N) film is a standalone origin story that depicts the man who becomes Batman's arch-nemesis as an isolated, bullied, delusional, mentally-ill loser who unwittingly inspires a populist rebellion manned by other outcasts adopting red noses and clown masks.

"The new Joker is a plunge into nihilism. There is no redemption at all. It is a lot grimmer to watch than even Heath Ledger's Joker in 'The Dark Knight'," said David Crow, an associate editor at pop culture website Den of Geek.

Phoenix, 44, whose performance is seen by awards watchers as a likely contender for a best actor Oscar next year, told reporters in Venice in August, "I didn't refer to any past creations of this character."

LARGELY A PRANKSTER

Phoenix's take on the Joker is far removed from Cesar Romero, who was the first actor to play the role in the 1960s "Batman" television series, which was mainly aimed at children.

"Romero didn't even shave his mustache for the role. He put the make-up on top of the mustache. He had a lot of fun with it," said Crow.

In 1989, Jack Nicholson brought his edgy, maniacal touch to the character in the "Batman" movie but was still largely a prankster.

Ledger reinvented him as unsettling and unhinged in 2008 in "The Dark Knight" in 2008, when the Joker became a terrorist in a post-Sept. 11 2001 era beset by fears of anarchy and chaos.

Yet Ledger, who won a posthumous supporting actor Oscar for the role, "still played it a bit like a rock star, there was a bit of grunge glamour," said Crow.

"Batman gets to stop him in the end. He does blow up a hospital but he never took it to a truly irredeemable place," added Crow.

Phoenix, by contrast, turns in a performance so nerve-wracking that it is difficult to watch at times, said Belloni.

"If this was not a comic book character it would be among the most chilling characters I have ever seen in film. It's really disturbing," Belloni said.

The film has an R rating in the United States, meaning those under 17 need to be accompanied by a parent.

"It's not for kids, and they won't like it anyway," the Alamo Drafthouse movie theatre chain said in a warning on its website ahead of the opening weekend.

More about
United States Hollywood movies actors celebrities

TRENDING

It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'

LIFESTYLE

$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab&#039;s $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals &amp; other deals this week
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain

SERVICES