'Can I give you my jacket?' Jay Chou shields lucky fan from heavy rain at Hangzhou concert

She was drenched by the rain but her idol's kind gesture warmed her heart.

One lucky fan in China had an unforgettable experience when Mandopop star Jay Chou offered her his jacket during his concert last Sunday (April 21).

The 45-year-old performed for four nights at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

While concertgoers were each given a raincoat which was placed at their seats, a fan realised that her raincoat was torn. She had no choice but to watch the concert as she shivered in the rain.

When Jay interacted with his audience later, he saw this fan and spoke to her.

"It's raining so heavily, do you want to pull up [the hood] of your raincoat?' he asked her.

When the fan said that she didn't have a raincoat, Jay replied: "You don't have a raincoat? It's okay, can I give you my jacket instead?"

As the audience cheered, Jay asked the fan if she had a song request. She asked him to perform The Promised Love.

Before he started singing, however, Jay reminded his staff to pass his jacket to the fan and told her to wear it.

In a Douyin video after the concert, the fan exclaimed excitedly: "Jay Chou gave me his jacket!"

She also wrote in her post: "I've been listening to him and his music accompanied me while I was growing up.

"This is just like a dream. I used to dislike rainy days, but because of you, I realised for the first time that rainy days can be romantic too.

"The moment I put on the jacket, I felt that I was the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you, my idol."

Before the concert ended, Jay also got his staff to give her an umbrella, two towels and 10 pieces of chocolate, the fan added.

"He is the nicest person in the world," she wrote in the caption of her video.

Despite that, she received flak from Chinese netizens who claimed that the whole thing was staged.

Responding to negative comments in a livestream later, the fan said that she didn't care about the hate comments and would ignore them.

She also shared that Jay's jacket was from luxury brand Dior — of which he is a global ambassador — and that she would treasure it a lot.

"I'd put the jacket on display instead, I could get robbed if I wore this out!' she laughed.

Jay is set to perform three shows at the Singapore National Stadium from Oct 11 to 13. Information on ticket prices will be available soon.

