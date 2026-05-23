Cannes' amfAR Gala raises millions for AIDS research with sales of artwork, jewelry and lavish goods

ANTIBES, France - Actors and celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival were coaxed off the Croisette and up the French Riviera coast to Antibes on Thursday (May 21) for dinner, performances and the annual amfAR Gala auction, which raised millions for AIDS research.

Guests were treated to a lavish reception on the Hotel Du Cap, Eden Roc, lawn, followed by performances from Robbie Williams, Zara Larsson and Lizzo over dinner. The gala was hosted by Geena Davis, who appears on this year's festival poster, a tribute to Thelma & Louise.

Lizzo teased her new album on the red carpet. "I'm just so excited. I'm trying to bring back good, clean fun. Like, I just want to have fun again, people need to dance, people need to laugh."

Other guests included Rami Malek who has a film in competition in Cannes, Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, Sofia Carson, Natasha Poly and Bar Refaeli.

An array of art, jewelry and experiences were auctioned.

Actor William Abadie auctioned off a walk-on part in Emily in Paris while confirming the sixth season will be the show's last. After some enthusiastic bidding, two opportunities were given for a turn in the limelight, for 375,000 euros (S$556,687) each.

Some of the artwork raised the bar with a famed full set of Andy Warhol screen prints of Marylin Monroe fetching 2.8 million euros.

Festival sponsor Chopard donated diamond earrings that sold for 600,000 euros. And a limited-edition Audemars Piguet watch - one of only five - went for an eye-watering 1,450,000 euros.

Williams performed a medley of his hits ending with Angels dedicated to his daughter. A surprise lot of VIP concert tickets was split between two bidders at 220,000 euros each for two sets of tickets each.

Larsson closed the dinner with a high-energy performance that lured diners into dancing in front of the stage. The guests then moved to the after-party around the hotel's pool to dance and celebrate.

Since 1985, amfAR has raised nearly 841 million euros in support of AIDS research and programs and awarded more than 3,800 grants.

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