Cannes Film Festival officially bans 'nudity' and 'voluminous outfits' on its red carpets

Cannes Film Festival has officially banned "nudity" and "voluminous outfits" on its red carpets.

The annual event — which is returning for the 78th time and is one of the most prestigious festivals in the movie industry's calendar — has updated its red-carpet dress code in time for its opening on May 13.

The official charter reads: "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival.

"Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted.

"The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red-carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."

Offering additional context, the festival's press office told The Hollywood Reporter that the charter has been updated to include "certain rules that have long been in effect".

They insisted the aim is "not to regulate attire per se but to prohibit full nudity on the carpet", citing the event's framework and French law.

In recent years, the likes of Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have all worn sheer, nipple-baring outfits at Cannes.

Security at the festival have attempted to strictly enforce dress codes at the Palais, and in particularly screenings at the Grand Theâtre Lumière.

For premieres at those, black tie and evening wear — such as tuxedos and long dresses — are recommended.

The guidance also suggests "little black dress, cocktail dress, dark-coloured pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel; a black or navy-blue suit with bowtie or dark-coloured tie".

The charter adds: "Tote-bags, backpacks or large bags are prohibited."

A decade ago, long-serving festival chief Thierry Fremaux even sought to ban selfies, describing them as "ridiculous and grotesque".

But he added at the time: "We don't want to prohibit it, but we want to slow down the process of selfies on the steps."

