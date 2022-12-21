Can't get enough of Cho Gue-sung? Get a glimpse of Korean football star's life in I Live Alone

Before he went to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, Cho Gue-sung was a relatively unknown name. Here was a footballer who played for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the K-League instead of a big European league, and had less than 30,000 followers on Instagram — he seemed to be no Son Heung-min.

Fast forward a month, and he now boasts over 2.8 million followers, managed to incur both ire and awe for trying to rush football legend Cristiano Ronaldo off the pitch and scored two impressive goals in the World Cup before his team was knocked out in the round of 16.

South Korea’s player number nine is now set to be a guest star on MBC’s I Live Alone on Dec 23. A video uploaded onto the MBC Entertainment YouTube channel yesterday (Dec 20) showed a sneak preview of his episode.

In the video, the 24-year-old wakes up in his white bedroom with messy hair, clutching onto a duck soft toy. This is followed by gratuitous shots of his impressive abs as Gue-sung gets out of the shower.

The preview goes on to show his daily workout routine, with Gue-sung stating that he has to stay disciplined and focus on the upcoming K-League season after returning home from the World Cup.

He also has dinner with his nephews and ends his day at home with a glass of wine, sitting opposite another stuffed toy, a giant white teddy bear.

I Live Alone is a weekly reality show showcasing the lives of celebrities who live on their own, paying homage to the five million South Koreans who are not in a relationship and live alone themselves.

Running for almost 500 episodes, the show has featured K-pop stars (Shinee’s Key, BigBang’s Taeyang and Mamamoo’s Hwasa), actors (Seo In-guk and Sung Hoon), comedians, athletes and even a webtoon artist.

Gue-sung has also made a foray into modelling, uploading his Vogue Korea magazine covers to his Instagram account on Dec 19.

His national teammate Lee Kang-in commented in jest: “This doesn’t look like the hyung (older brother in Korean) I know, why did you get switched?” Fellow Jeonbuk and national team player Kim Jin-su simply responded with clapping emojis.

A comment from a fan read: “Number nine? More like number mine,” while another fan commented: “Don’t be surprised if a fat guy puts you in a bag at night, I said I wanted you for Christmas.”

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Gue-sung will also appear on tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block on Dec 28.

