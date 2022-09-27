Can't travel yet? Win a Ticket to Paradise!

Are you a movie buff who loves to travel? Then we've got the perfect getaway for you.

AsiaOne has tickets to the premiere of the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Story synopsis: Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as feuding exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.

The film also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier and Billie Lourd.

There are 10 pairs of premiere tickets up for grabs and all you need to do is answer the question below to stand a chance to win one pair.

The premiere will be held on Oct 3, 7.10pm at Shaw Lido.

Winners will be notified via email on Sept 30 and ticket collection will be done onsite. The names and email addresses of the winners will be provided to a third party to facilitate in ticket redemption.

Ticket to Paradise opens in cinemas on Oct 6.

