A cappella stars Pentatonix to return to Singapore in 2020

Pentatonix will perform at The Star Theatre on Feb 11, 2020.
PHOTO: Hype Records
Eddino Abdul Hadi
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - American a cappella stars Pentatonix will be back in Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on Feb 11, 2020.

The concert is part of their world tour which also includes dates in Japan, the Philippines and Australia. The Grammy-winning quintet had previously performed in Singapore in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Formed in 2011, the group comprises singers Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee. They were crowned champions of that year's Sing-Off, an American television singing contest for a cappella groups.

They have a massive following on YouTube. Videos of their versions of songs such as Hallelujah (2016), a medley of Daft Punk tracks (2013) and Little Drummer Boy (2013) have accumulated more than 4.1 billion views in total.

They have won three Grammy Awards, for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella, in 2015 and 2016,[14] and Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2017.

The group has released seven albums, including 2012 debut PTX, Volume 1 and their latest, Christmas Is Here!, in 2018.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Saturday (Oct 12) via all SISTIC channels.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

concerts music

