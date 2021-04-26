Captain America 4 in the pipeline with Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner

The shield of Captain America will be picked up once again, as actor Anthony Mackie looks set to suit up for Captain America 4, following the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Malcom Spellrunner, who served as the showrunner on the latter series, is returning as scriptwriter with fellow staff writer Dalan Musson.

The movie will likely see Sam Wilson carry on his legacy as the new Star-Spangled Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with casting and directing details yet to be worked out.

PHOTO: Marvel

Considering the events of the series’ last episode, however, it’s unlikely that the project would continue without Mackie and Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan.

Chris Evans, meanwhile, won’t be making a reappearance as the first Avenger, with Marvel shutting down the possibility in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

No release date has been announced for Captain America 4, and it’s also unknown if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be receiving a second season.

ALSO READ: Marvel developing John Walker Disney+ series with Chris Evans returning as the one true Captain America

This article was first published in Geek Culture.