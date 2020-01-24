Captain Marvel sequel 'in the works'

A Captain Marvel sequel is in the works.

WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell is said to be in final negotiations about signing a deal to write the script for the follow up film - which comes after the Brie Larson-led 2019 movie - and Marvel are said to be on the lookout for a female director for Captain Marvel 2.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that they are looking at a potential 2022 release for the film, but Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed and co-wrote Captain Marvel, are not expected to be back for the second film in the franchise.

However, it is thought they could end up directing a Disney+ series.

While it's not yet known who will star in a sequel, Larson recently admitted she and all the actresses from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have approached Kevin Feige about making an all-female film.

Larson - who played Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel - said: "I will say that a lot of female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are together, we want to do this.' What that means, I have no idea. You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something we're really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen."

Details on Captain Marvel 2 are sparse, but Feige did mention it at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

He said: "We didn't even mention that we're making Black Panther 2 and we didn't mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming.

"We didn't even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn't even have time to talk about The Fantastic Four."