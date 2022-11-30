'The car flipped several times': Jesseca Liu on how she suffered from PTSD for 6 years

She may be living life in the fast lane now, but Jesseca Liu was almost going too fast when she was younger.

In a recent interview with 8World, Jesseca revealed that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for six years following a horrific car accident that she experienced when she was younger.

The 43-year-old Malaysian actress said she was 18 at the time and her friend's boyfriend was driving the car along the highway. In the vehicle with her were two other girls.

"But he fell asleep at the wheel and the whole car was about to veer into a field on the side of the road. Then he suddenly jolted awake and sharply spun the steering wheel to guide the car back on the road, causing the car to flip," she recalled.

"The car flipped several times and landed upside down on the opposite lane. We passed out after that but I vividly remember everything that happened before that."

By the time she was conscious, there were many other vehicles parked by their flipped car, she recounted.

A few people knocked on their windows, checking on them, before pulling them out of their vehicle to safety and sending them to the hospital.

While she and her friends were injured, only the driver sustained slightly severe wounds.

However, Jesseca ended up with PTSD that lasted six years, she said.

She elaborated: "I couldn't ride fast cars. As soon as a vehicle goes fast, I would break out in cold sweat and feel anxious to the point of wanting to vomit.

"I still experience that from time to time, especially when the driver is someone I'm unfamiliar with."

Jesseca is currently promoting her new drama Soul Detective, where she plays Lau Shu Qin, a psychic who mediates between spirits and the living.

Believing that even the scariest ghost could be the loved one of someone still living in this world, Shu Qin aims to help fulfil the spirits' final wishes and pass on their unspoken messages to those still living.

She raises her nephew Peh Ye (James Seah) after his mother is killed in a fire, and Peh Ye is later possessed by Ang Zhe Ren (Bryan Wong), a policeman of the netherworld attempting to capture escaped evil spirits.

Soul Detective also stars Carrie Wong, Cavin Soh, Nick Teo and Guo Liang with episodes airing at 9pm on Channel 8. Soul Detective is also available for streaming for free on meWATCH.

