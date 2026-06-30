Cara Delevingne confirms past romance with Amber Heard

Cara Delevingne has confirmed having a romantic relationship with Amber Heard.

The 33-year-old model has admitted that she had a romantic relationship with Amber, 40, after her divorce from actor Johnny Depp.

During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Cara shared: "It's because we did a movie together, and it was called London Fields. He was also doing the movie.

"I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy. Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose."

Louis then asked Cara to clarify her comments.

The model-turned-actress said: "No, I don't suppose. I know."

Asked if she considered their romance to be an "entanglement", Cara replied: "We were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled, I suppose.

"But she was also entangled with other people."

Depp previously sued Heard, his ex-wife, for US$50 million (S$64.7 million), arguing that she defamed him in a Washington Post essay in which she discussed being a victim of sexual violence.

In response, Heard — who did not specifically name Depp in her article — countersued for US$100 million.

A jury found that both parties were liable for defamation. However, Depp was awarded more substantial compensatory and punitive damages.

During the legal battle, Depp accused Heard of cheating on him with Cara and billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

The Tesla boss and Heard initially remained quiet about their supposed romance, but Musk eventually confessed to having been "in love" with the actress at one point in time.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine in 2017, the world's richest man shared: "I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her."

Musk — who has twice been married to actress Talulah Riley, as well as author Justine Musk — added: "I'm looking for a long-term relationship. I'm not looking for a one-night stand. I'm looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing. I will never be happy without having someone."

[[nid:739186]]