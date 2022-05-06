Cara Delevingne to play Selena Gomez's onscreen love interest in Only Murders in the Building

Cara Delevingne will play Selena Gomez's on-screen love interest in Only Murders in the Building.

The model-turned-actress will play the part of Alice, an art-gallery owner, in season two of the mystery-comedy series, and John Hoffman — the co-creator of the hit show — has hailed their connection on set.

Speaking about Cara and Selena's on-screen chemistry, John told Vanity Fair magazine: "It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable.

"It's a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, 'Oh, someone's opening someone's world.'"

John also explained that Alice will help Mabel — Selena's character — to get "in touch with a side of herself she's been somewhat neglecting since the show began".

Last year, meanwhile, Selena admitted she loved working with Cara on Only Murders in the Building.

The 29-year-old beauty starred in season one of the show, and she relished appearing alongside her long-time friend in season two.

She said: "We just did our first day together yesterday…It's so fun. We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well."

Selena also stars in the series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and the actress has loved the experience of working with them.

She shared: "They immediately made me feel like I was a part of a trio. They're just the best.

"They are extremely humble and kind, and they just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I've ever met.

"I asked them about how life used to be, and it was always so interesting to hear about the industry and what it used to be like. I felt like a sponge, just absorbing everything I could. We're all on a group e-mail chain."