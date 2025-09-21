Cara Delevingne said to have bought Jennifer Lawrence's former Beverly Hills mansion for $14m

Cara Delevingne is said to have purchased Jennifer Lawrence's former Beverly Hills mansion for US$11 million (S$14 million).

The supermodel, 33, was left devastated a year ago when her Los Angeles property was destroyed in a fire, and North Hill Crest has now reported she has acquired Jennifer's five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house after the actress bought it in 2014.

The estate was also once home to Jessica Simpson.

According to North Hill Crest, the residence includes a master suite with a walk-in closet and a private balcony overlooking landscaped grounds.

Downstairs is a large white kitchen fitted with stainless steel appliances, while outside a pool is shielded by mature trees and bamboo for privacy.

Neighbours include Adele, Nicole Kidman and Cameron Diaz.

Cara's reported move follows the destruction of her US$7 million Los Angeles mansion in March 2024.

The blaze ripped through the home, tearing off the roof, collapsing the second floor and leaving the ground floor filled with debris.

Realtor.com reported Cara later sold the property at a US$2.4 million loss.

She was in London at the time of the blaze, appearing in a West End production of Cabaret.

Her pets were confirmed safe.

Speaking to The Times last year, Cara said: "It sucks but everyone was safe and, like anything, if I'd not been sober I would still be reeling over that. It would still affect me really deeply."

She added: "Of course it affected me, it's super sad… it never won't be. But I don't use it as a tool to keep myself sad."

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in April the cause of the fire was "undetermined" following an investigation, with no evidence of foul play, according to TMZ.

Spokesman Nicholas Prange said a firefighter was hospitalised with an injury and another person suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Cara's father Charles Delevingne told reporters in London the fire may have been caused by "electrical" problems, adding "something fell on a powerline" during "very windy" conditions.

Her mother Pandora Delevingne said: "I think she's probably devastated — she had everything in her house, her whole life — she built it, she made it. She has everything in it."

Cara later thanked emergency crews on Instagram Stories, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help."

She added: "Life can change in the blink of an eye… so cherish what you have."

