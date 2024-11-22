Cara Delevingne took Taylor Swift on a "wild ride" when they lived together.

The 32-year-old model moved in with the Karma singer "for a little bit" in the wake of a relationship ending, and while the 34-year-old pop star did her best to "look after" her pal, the Carnival Row actress suggested she caused some mischief in return.

Speaking to Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Cara said: "I was going through a really horrible break-up, and she let me live with her. We're very different people.

"She's very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some - not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride. Just to get her to blush would be great."

Cara and Nikki went on to praise Taylor for her quick wit and intelligence.

Following her successful appearance on The Roast of Tom Brady, the 40-year-old comic was asked by her friend who she would like to roast next and she chose the Cruel Summer hitmaker, but the former Only Murders in the Building star reminded Nikki that Taylor wouldn't be an easy target.

Nikki said: "As a Swiftie, I would love a roast of Taylor Swift. But I actually wouldn't because I would be angry if anyone was really mean."

Cara replied: "The thing about Taylor, though, is I've seen her do a speech at someone's wedding before, and it was a roast.

"She's one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f*** everyone up so hard...

"I could definitely roast her."

Meanwhile, Cara previously spoke of her joy that Taylor has found happiness with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

She told E! News: "I'm so, so happy for her. There's definitely something very different about them.

"I'm always rooting for my girl."

