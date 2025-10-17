Cardi B blasts haters for attempting to drop her from brand deals

Cardi B has blasted haters who are "trying to take endorsements" from her.

The 33-year-old rap star claims some people have been tagging companies in social media posts in an attempt to have her dropped from various brand deals, but she insists "more companies" want to work with her since she gave birth to daughter Blossom 13 months ago.

She said on X Spaces: "A lot of y'all been tagging all the companies that I get endorsements from, trying to take the endorsements from me and do funny s***. Guess what? It's not gonna happen. Actually, I have a couple of meetings after I give birth because there's more companies that wanna endorse and wanna be part of my tour.

"It doesn't matter if you tag them in the tweets that I posted, in the tweets of this and blah blah blah.

"Y'all not stopping no bags over here.

"The bags are gonna keep on coming. I mean, y'all been trying to cancel me and take food out my mouth since 2019.

"Y'all have to understand I'm very, very, very blessed."

One of Cardi's latest brand deals has seen her join forces with Bobbie, an organic infant formula company, and she has shot to the defence of women who "depend on formula" milk.

She added: "Breastfeeding also takes a lot of time and some women gotta go straight to work to feed their families and take care of their kids and s***.

"They can't spend time just sitting down. Pumping takes literally your whole f****** day.

"Pumping is not something easy to do. There's women that gotta go to work. There's women that, they just have to depend on the formula.

"That's something that Bobbie is fighting every other week at the White House.

"On top of that, Bobbie is always fighting for better care for Black and Brown women."

Cardi recently told how she was "born" with a relentless work ethic.

She told Paper Magazine: "You really have to be born with it, because you could be in a household where you see both your parents or a parent, or you see a single mother working their a** off, and yet you still wouldn't have that drive.

"You could grow up in poverty, or you could grow up in a very wealthy family; if you don't have it in you, you just don't have it in you. It's almost like you have to hope that your kids have that work ethic in them, and I just pray that they do.

"It's gonna be a lot of prayers, because it's for them. I don't want one of them to feel they're behind their siblings. You just got to work and not think too much... just get out there and get in the paint and do it.

"Procrastination is what kills you. It's what slows you. Don't ask too much questions. Just go and f****** do it."

[[nid:724091]]